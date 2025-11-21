Log in
WOComm - High-Signal, Vision + Execution

Subject: WOComm request to join the Tinker beta

Hello Mira,

WOComm is building a multi-layer ecosystem that blends media, real estate, health services, and local community operations into one AI-powered framework. We’ve reached a point where agentic systems are now the natural next step, and Tinker matches our direction exactly.

Our ecosystem provides a rare test environment:
A live newspaper (Vallarta Today) implementing autonomous newsroom workflows.
A resource engine (ResEZ) evolving into an AI-driven operations layer for real estate, hospitality, and health.
A regional community platform with thousands of active users across Mexico and the U.S.
A technical foundation built on Jomres, Beds24 integrations, and custom AI pipelines.

We’re ready to deploy agents in the real world — real users, real data, real operational feedback. Tinker would accelerate what we’re already building, and we can offer meaningful insights back to your team on multi-domain, multi-agent use.

If you believe WOComm is a fit, we’d be honored to join the Tinker beta.

Warm regards,
Tom Egan
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
+1 (916) 220-2202