Coco Cabaret Opens Its Doors



On November 14, 2024, Coco Cabaret celebrated its spectacular grand opening in Puerto Vallarta, with an unforgettable showcase of talented performers in the city’s vibrant Romantic Zone.

Coco Cabaret is a brand-new entertainment venue, launched as an extension of the renowned The Palm Cabaret, and is located in the heart of the Romantic Zone at Francisco I. Madero #289. This modern space boasts cutting-edge technology in lighting, sound, and LED screens. The venue features a mezzanine-style balcony and an intimate capacity for 120 guests, ensuring a truly immersive and remarkable experience for all attendees.

Coco Cabaret offers an array of innovative shows, including tributes to legendary artists such as Whitney Houston, The Beatles, and Lady Gaga, as well as original productions like Boys on Fire, a popular male burlesque performance. The cabaret stands out for its vibrant, inclusive atmosphere, promoting both local and international talent. Shows are scheduled daily at 6:00, 8:00, and 10:00 PM, offering something for everyone seeking top-tier entertainment in the city.

This exciting addition to Puerto Vallarta’s nightlife further cements the city’s reputation as a premier cultural and tourist destination. Coco Cabaret enriches the local nightlife scene, drawing both local and international audiences. To stay up-to-date on their latest events and programs, check out their official website or follow their social media channels.

As the curtain rises at Coco Cabaret in Puerto Vallarta’s bustling Romantic Zone, audiences are invited to experience unforgettable nights filled with passion and talent. Prepare to be dazzled by spectacular tributes honoring icons like Carlos Santana and the one-and-only Shakira, where music, rhythm, and emotion come together to transport you into a magical world.

Dive into the unexpected with boundary-pushing shows such as Temptation, a celebration of diversity and creativity, or surrender to the electrifying energy of the Superheroes of Boys on Fire—a unique performance that blends strength, humor, and sensuality into an unparalleled spectacle.

More than just entertainment, Coco Cabaret delivers an experience that elevates the senses and redefines contemporary cabaret. The shows have already begun, and each night promises to be an extraordinary journey!

We look forward to welcoming you at Coco Cabaret, located at Francisco I. Madero #289. Join us for an unforgettable night at the venue that’s revolutionizing Puerto Vallarta’s nightlife!

Come and be part of the show that’s setting the stage for a new era in Puerto Vallarta!