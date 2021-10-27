11.446 Billion Pesos Invested in Jalisco's Highways

Enrique Alfaro third government report

view of the third government report of the state chief executive, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, the state government announced that roads in the state have improved significantly in the last three years of administration. It detailed that 11,446 million pesos of investment were exercised from 2019 to 2021 for the construction, reconstruction, periodic conservation, routine conservation and bridges of the 2019-2024 Road Plan. He adds that three years ago, 80 percent of the state road network was in very bad and terrible conditions. This, in addition to 3,500 kilometers of the 4,421 kilometers of the state road network. Other important data provided by the government of the state of Jalisco are as follows: 1.-At present, 75% of the road network is already in optimal conditions: 3,315 km of state highways reconstructed.

We continue working on the construction of 258.56 km of new highways, such as the Autlán - Villa Purificación - Chamela highway, the most promised highway in the last 100 years and which in August we were able to join its two ends for the first time. 3.-298.01 million pesos of investment in the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of Jalisco's bridges, a fundamental component of the Highway Plan.

HIGHWAYS The government of the state of Jalisco also announced that some good examples of roads in the state that have been improved are: 1.-Talpa - Llano Grande - Tomatlán, length of 117 km, concludes this year. 2.-Chiquilistlán - Tapalpa, length of 7.5 km, completed. 3.-Colotlán - Aguascalientes (Via El Carrizal), 43.56 km long, progress is at 60%. 4.-Autlán de Navarro - Villa Purificación, 38.80 km long, 60% completed. Highway 711, Bolaños - Huejuquilla el Alto, length of 130.59 km, is under construction in its section Huejuquilla el Alto - Tenzompa with an advance of 70%.