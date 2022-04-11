20 Artisan's Heart Fair



As part of the agenda to promote the artisan sector, the Ministry of Economic Development (SEDECO) through the General Directorate of Artisan Development, is holding the 20th edition of the Corazón de Artesano Fair.



This year, 244 artisans from 33 municipalities of Jalisco will exhibit and sell their handcrafted creations made in pottery; metalwork; animal and vegetable fiber; paper and cardboard; textiles; ceramics; saddlery; pottery; wood; lapidary; indigenous art; traditional gastronomy; glass and natural resin.



During Holy Week and Easter Week, visitors will be able to learn about all the branches and craft techniques that exist in Jalisco with the artisan sample that will be found throughout the pavilion, in addition to living an experience full of folklore, music, flavor and color.



In its last two editions, 2019 and 2021, sales of $14,787,704 million pesos were reported, and 656 artisans from different municipalities of the entity participated, in addition to reaching 492,977 visits during both editions. In 2020, due to the declaration of pandemic by COVID-19, the Fair was not held, resuming this initiative until 2021.



Margarita Alfaro, general director of the Dirección de Fomento Artesanal highlighted that reaching the 20th edition of the fair is the opportunity to evaluate the vision of craftsmanship post pandemic.

I am sure that good times will come for the crafts of Jalisco and Mexico, a fairer and more relevant value will be given to crafts and artisans, with that new and necessary sense of belonging to the unique handmade, of having a meaning or identity and the good times will return. We must not lose sight of the fact that quality and innovation are two fundamental requirements to make craftsmanship a golden age once again," said Margarita Alfaro.

The event was attended by the General Director of the Indigenous State Commission of the State of Jalisco, Isaura García Hernández; the Director of Integral Project Management of the Ministry of Culture, Mario Limón.

For Isaura Garcia, having 10 indigenous peoples of Jalisco present at the Corazón de Artesano Fair is to have a range of different handicrafts as well as to promote trade in this sector.

Corazón de Artesano is the largest fair in Jalisco, with an exhibition of more than 2,500 square meters. The opening hours to the public are from 11:00 to 20:00 hours, it begins today April 10 and will end on Sunday April 24, 2022