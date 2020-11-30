Flamenco Gypsy Night with Renowned Private Chef Eduardo Fernandez Perez

Ah! Flamenco! This cross-cultural art form that combines the various traditions of music, dance and cuisine of southern Spain arrives to Tu Casa en Vallarta. Join No Way José! in welcoming internationally-renowned Guest Chef, Eduardo Fernandez Perez, as he creates a Flamenco culinary experience and we premiere his enhanced presentations of No Way José! classic menu items.

Three of the Best Flamenco Guitarists in Puerto Vallarta. Vallarta's own guitarists, Eduardo Leon, Juan Manuel Ramirez Oliveros and Ignacio Delgado Flores, inspire us with their passionate flamenco stylings.

Juan Manuel Ramirez Oliveros hails from Celaya, Guanajuato. He began playing the guitar at the age of 13 and was always involved with music classes since elementary school. With his first steps in music, he approached rock and blues. Jimmy Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, and T-Bone Walker were always a part of his inspiration. With Paco de Lucia, he completely converted to flamenco technique, like many other guitarists who are "converted" by listening to the maestro's touch. Juan Manuel has played with many people from the flamenco community in Mexico and has had the opportunity to travel to places such as Cuba at the international dance festival and to the cradle of flamenco, Andalusia, Spain, where he had the opportunity to live with gypsies in a more natural and free way.

Ignacio Delgado Flores, guitarist originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, comes from a family of music lovers and musicians. Nacho began his studies as a guitarist at the age of 15 and he began to explore the world of rumba and world music, classical and traditional. His early years focused on studying the virtuoso Swedish guitarist Malmsteen on the electric guitar. Feeling passion for various genres, instruments and styles, he sought to expand his knowledge with different teachers of different genres, including flamenco, jazz, gypsy, Arabic and Greek music. Nacho's influences and his quest to develop his own style that will compile all of his tastes in a single individual has been his path of study and training.

Eduardo Leon needs no introduction to the live music lovers in Puerto Vallarta. Originally from Oaxaca, Lalo arrived in Vallarta in 2011. Affectionately referred to as "el maestro," Lalo's diverse style transcends the range and limits of every genre. He contributes his excellent guitar stylings generously with local Vallarta performers and guest entertainers such as Piel Canela, Kim Kuzma, Amy Armstrong and Spencer Day, to name just a few. Lalo lives his life according to a simple credo: "I always say yes," which leads him on a path of exciting musical adventures and a life worth living.

These impressive guitarists provide an evening of Flamenco entertainment on this special night.

Chef Eduardo Fernandez

Chef Eduardo Fernandez Perez, with more than 22 years of experience in the culinary arts, graduated from the University of Guadalajara in 2002.

Chef Eduardo has served on the faculties of recognized higher-learning institutions such as El Tec Vallarta and Viscaya de las Americas.

Offering private chef services for private and tourist developments in Puerto Vallarta and La Riviera Nayarit, Chef Eduardo has served public personalities including the Carlos Slim family, Carlos Chedraui, Carlos Alasraki from the Cuervos Club series, David Salid, Maluma, The Kardashians and their friends Jordyn Woods and the model Nakita Johnson, among other personalities.

Available for private services, you have the chance to meet Chef Eduardo and sample his skills this special night on the Terrace of No Way José!.

Bailarina del Flamenco - Sol Maria Originally from Sinaloa, Sol Maria began her dance and theater studies as a young girl. At age 14, she entered the dance house of the University of Guadalajara. She explored various techniques of classical and contemporary dance, becoming part of the contemporary dance companies of the University of Guadalajara, Anzar and Gineceo. She has participated in productions of "Dreams in Shadow" and "Carmen" and in festivals such as Lila Lopez, Onesimo Gonzalez Festival, XXXII, Cervantino Festival 2004, San Luis Potosi International Contemporary Dance Festival, among others. She traveled to Queretaro, where she settled for 2 years to study at CENADAC (Contemporary Dance Center). Always alternating and collaborating independently in personal and collective projects. She was recently awarded a scholarship by the Vallarta Institute of Culture to attend the workshops of the Contemporary Iberian Festival in Queretaro (2019). To date, Sol continues to dance, study and explore new facts, creating and merging styles.

What would a flamenco-inspired night be without a beautiful bailarina del flamenco to transmit the passion of this living art which represents a way of perceiving and interpreting life.

A Flamenco-inspired 3-course Menu

Guest Chef Eduardo Fernandez Perez presents a 3-course menu invoking Spanish flavors. You can start with a mixed greens salad with port-caramelized apples and strips of Serrano ham. Enjoy a traditional Spanish cazuela de mariscos (seafood stew) of shrimp and mussels on a bed of rice as your main course. Top off the meal with a creamy Sabayon sparkling-wine infused custard. Revel in this Flamenco-inspired meal for only $680 pesos. The No Way José! full menu will also be available.

This is going to be one of those special nights in Tu Casa en Vallarta. Enjoy our open-air terrace with safely-spaced tables and delight in music and food to soothe your soul and energize your spirit.

For only $200 pesos cover for an evening of flamenco entertainment join No Way José! and their Guest Chef Eduardo Fernandez as he presents a special 3-course flamenco-inspired menu for $680 pesos per person. The regular No Way José! menu also available if you absolutely need your chiles en nogada or any other NWJ! favorite as we enjoy an evening of flamenco food, friends and fun.

No Way José! Restaurant/Bar welcomes you to La Zona Romantica on the south side of Puerto Vallarta at Calle 5 de Febrero 260, just over the Vallarta Street bridge on your left heading south from the Malecon. Open Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays, for dinner from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. | www.nowayjosemx.com | +52 322 223 2853