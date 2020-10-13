How to Stop Your Coronavirus Anxiety Faster Than You Ever Dreamed Possible

A few days ago, I ran a poll to see who was suffering from anxiety brought on by the Coronavirus.



I asked people to rate their anxiety from 1-10.



I was shocked by what I discovered.



Many of you are suffering from crippling anxiety, anxiety that is severly affecting your lives.



Anxiety that's forcing you to live in a way that's not natural.



An anxiety that has made many of you fear for your lives.



You wear masks, use hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing



Some of you go so far as to shut yourselves away in your homes, and avoid human contact whenever possible.



It's a horrible way to live.



But what if there's another way?



What if you could take control of your anxiety so it never dominates your life again?



How would that change your life?



I'd like to explain something to you, something you might not understand.



You have been conditioned without your knowledge and against your will - to be afraid.



To fear for your life, where you could die painfully at any time, by an invisible, potentially lethal virus.



But what if you could turn that around?



What if you could live in a way where you no longer give into fear?



As I said, you've been conditioned, conditioned to live in a state of fear without your knowledge; without your consent.



You've been exposed to a psychological technique known as "anchoring," which can be positive or negative.



Here's an example of how it works.



It's a warm, sunny day and you're driving in a bright red convertible with the top down, with your signifcant other by your side.



In the distance is a beautiful suspension bridge, with high girders and trusses, made of polished stainless steel which reflects the light.



As you travel over the bridge, a song comes over the radio, "Deacon Blues," by Steely Dan.



Other than the enjoyment of your trip, you probably won't give the event a second thought.



Though weeks, months, or even years later, you might hear "Deacon Blues" on the radio again.



When you hear the song you will instantly travel back in time, to the memory of being in your bright red convertible, driving over that shiny steel bridge with the top down, on a warm sunny day.



You have just experienced the positive effects of an "anchor."



But now, you're experiencing the negative effects of an anchor.



Daily, you are bombarded with negative messages from the government and media, where you are exposed to the horrors of what will happen if you get the coronavirus.



The incessant messaging demands that you must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand santizer.



All of this makes you fear your fellow human beings, that they might be a carrier of the virus.



All of this triggers deep seated fear, fear for your very life.



And despite evidence to the contrary, the fear is too strong. For many people, the fear dominates their minds.



But what if there is another way to live?



What if you can take back control of your life, where you no longer need to live in fear?



What if you could learn to live confidently, knowing that you can handle whatever comes your way?



How would that change your life?



I want to show you a way, a way to show you how to take charge of your life again, to live with confidence and resilience, even in these troubled times.



I have created a short audio, roughly 9 minutes long.



It will show you how to create an anchor of strength, resilience, and confidence, that you can use anytime, on-demand.



It is a technique that will instantly trigger strength and confidence, to allow you to be stable, calm, and grounded.



When you practice this technique often enough, it will create a permanent change in your psychology. where you will become resilient, calm and focused, even in the most difficult of times.



Here's a link to the free audio.



When you listen to it, you will begin to experience a new way of living, one where you can reclaim your strength and confidence, despite the circumstances around you.



So who am I and why should you listen to me?



My name is Nathan Segal



Like you, I have been exposed to psychological manipulation, to mind control without my knowledge or oonsent.



In my late teens I became a member of a cult.



Nine months later, I was rescued by my parents.



I went through deprogramming.



I discovered what happened to me.



I recovered...



...And I learned how to re-enter society.



Whether you realize it or not, you have been exposed to industrial strength mind control without your knowledge or consent.



This is why you feel the way you do.



But there is another way, a way to become calm, confident, and resourceful.



The tape I created will help you get there.



Here's a link to the free audio.