Anniversary Tournament of the Norman Course at Vidanta

Jesus Torres, Vidanta's golf director, commented in an interview to Vallarta Today, that it was an invitational tournament held on the occasion of the anniversary that has been held every year for the past 5 years as a tribute to the designer Norman, in its second edition, which had not been held due to the pandemic and that until now it was possible to resume it. It was a national event "it was a tremendous success, people were very participative and excited to be here at the Vidanta golf course where golfers from different cities in Mexico such as Leon, Guanajuato, Morelia, Mexico, Guadalajara Manzanillo as well as from other parts of the Republic participated, The trophies of Huichol art as Jaguares were sponsored by the Riviera Nayarit, as well as other gifts brand watch, cash and other gifts from sponsors such as cars were present in the hole in one, as well as the o, yes or the closest shot to the hole," said Jesus Torres.

The tournament was held on Friday May 7 and Saturday May 8 and will be held every year during the month of May. For those who want to participate it is open to the public, golfers are attracted to this type of competitions because there are categories that play hard range golf which results in more challenges for categories, something that golfers like a lot. This tournament was an amateur tournament from 18 to 70 years of age, but championship categories and double AA players participated. The Norman Signature golf course is the premium quality product offered by Vidanta to golf lovers. The event had 112 participants, which is the maximum number of people allowed in order to offer a quality and well organized tournament in terms of logistics. It was the first tournament to be held; in addition to the tournament that was presented weeks before by the Mexican Golf Federation, a first class international event. The Riviera Nayarit is an ideal destination for golfers that offers different challenges, with the added value of its first class facilities where competitors enjoy spending time together and making new friends.