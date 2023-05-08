Basketball Tournament Kicks Off



On May 4th the International Sports Classic kicked off in Puerto Vallarta, in the auditorium of the Municipal Sports Unit "Agustin Flores Contreras".

Howard Kelsy, director of the event, announced the details of the event, as well as the program of activities in which one hundred and thirty teams will participate, representing 15 states of the Mexican Republic, the United States and Mexico.

Twenty-four teams will also participate, 16 of them in the free category and 8 in the veterans category.

The tournament itself brings together great basketball figures from all over the world, the most outstanding being from countries such as the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The tournament kicked off this May 4th in the auditorium of the municipal sports unit "Agustin Flores Contreras" in the basketball category and in 5 different categories in the Vallarta Soccer Cup.

The competition began with 130 participating teams from 15 states of the Mexican Republic and close to nine thousand people including players, coaching staff and families.

The event is open to the public as well as the closing ceremony.

It should be noted that this great event has been held for several consecutive years with great success in its 33rd edition of the traditional international PV Sports Classic in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.