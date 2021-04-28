Golf Tourism Generates Important Economic Spill to This Region

For this reason they present challenging courses and great quality, which is why they have been placed in 2021 as the venue for important national and international championships.

Jesús Carmona, president of the Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association and president of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (OVC,) in an interview with Vallarta Today, reiterated that the golf tourism segment is of great importance for the destination since, in addition to the media impact, it generates a very significant economic spill. This is the first Golf Championship of this magnitude to be held after having suspended events due to the pandemic, since previously this championship had not been held due to the situation we were living through because of Covid, and that until now it was not possible to make it happen.

Proof of this was the great event recently presented at Vidanta's facilities, the Greg Norman Signature Course and The Nayar Golf Course of Vidanta, in Nuevo Vallarta, as well as the Flamingos Golf Course, where 270 young golfers participated and obtained passes to several of the most important international tournaments of the specialty such as the Rolex Girls Junior Championship, (AGJA,) the (AGJA) invitational at Sedgefield, the International Junior Masters, the US Kids Regional, the US Kids Mexico, the Evian Championship Junior Cup, the Hurricane Golf Tour, and the Duke of York. Carmona emphasized the importance of having events of this magnitude for the tourist promotion of the destination, especially in this scenario such as Vidanta, as well as showing Mexico and the world that the Riviera Nayarit has a first class golf product with world class courses classified by the PGA Tour.

The LXX, National Children's Junior Championship in its XXIV, international edition, was part of the Mexgolf Junior 20-21 of the Mexican Golf Federation (FMG) and the National Committee. The event is named Carlos Ortiz, who is the champion of the Houston Open 2020. In the event held between April 15 and 18, after three days of close competition, the new national children's and junior golf champions were defined. Alexa Saldaña (-5) from Bella Vista Golf Club, and Alejandro Fierro (-10) from Campeche Country Club, were crowned in the 18 and under star category. They won the first place of the LXX National Children's Junior Championship, XXIV International Edition-presented by Carlos Ortiz.