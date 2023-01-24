Jalisco Avocado Present At Super Bowl LVII



The progress achieved in the safety conditions in the orchards and packing plants of Jalisco avocado will make it possible for the fruit of Jalisco to be present in the consumption generated by the famous Super Bowl, which this year takes place in Arizona, United States, on February 12.

As a result of the U.S. Government's recognition of ten municipalities of Jalisco for export, the Jalisco avocado will participate for the first time in the Super Bowl market. This participation will be of 10 thousand tons (8% of a volume of 130 thousand tons that is expected to be exported nationally), as reported by the Association of Producers and Packers of Avocado from Jalisco (Apeajal).

In this regard, the head of the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER Jalisco), Ana Lucia Camacho Sevilla, said that this event, in addition to marking an event of great importance for the avocado sector of the entity, is an impetus to redouble efforts in safety and sustainable development in this crop of great specific weight in Jalisco's agriculture.

For his part, the president of Apeajal, Javier Medina Villanueva, said that participation in the Super Bowl market is an incentive that comes at a time when there is a lower price of avocado, compared to last year, which is explained by the fluctuation in the market.

The leader explained that the shipment of 500 containers of the fruit from Jalisco is expected for the Super Bowl window, so they are already working on the tasks to supply the orders.

He also noted that by July 2023 (one year after the first shipment of Jalisco avocado to the U.S.), it is expected to have between 80 and 100 thousand tons exported, according to the established goals.

He mentioned that other markets in the rest of the world, such as Asia and Europe, continue to be addressed, so as to continue with an important presence in those consumption segments.

The Association of Avocado Producers and Packers Exporters of Mexico is made up of producers and packers from Michoacán and Jalisco; these two Mexican states are the only ones authorized by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to export to that country.

This market currently accounts for 84% of exports, although exports are also made to the rest of the world.

According to figures from the Servicio de Información Agroalimentaria y Pesquera (SIAP), Mexican avocado exports are expected to close at over 3 billion dollars.