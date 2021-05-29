National Youth Beach Volleyball Championship Puerto Vallarta 2021

This is the first edition where all the youth categories that are played in the National Olympics or CONADE National Sports Games are coming; on this occasion the best representative teams from all over the republic are coming, from 19 states that are playing for a prize purse of 40,000 pesos, which for the first time is given in youth categories, as stated by Laura Palafox, director of the tournament. This has been possible thanks to the support of the Puerto Vallarta Trust, the Jalisco state government, CODE, the Municipal Sports Council. And the Jalisco is Mexico brand, which is with the state government and the sponsors Sidral Redcola, electrolit, which allow us to keep the athletes hydrated, something that is very important in this event since it is a sport under the sun and on the beach. As well as OAK that provided the refreshing bands for the neck, which serve to lower the temperature, an event endorsed by the Mexican Volleyball Federation.



On his part, the director of Municipal Tourism Ramon Gonzalez Lomeli commented in an interview with Vallarta Today, that the main objective of this type of championships is to reactivate the destination and to celebrate the 103 years of the municipality as Vallarta since May 31st is the key date where we hold the "May Fest" to celebrate the birthday of Puerto Vallarta, and during the year we generate a series of events during the month of May, In all these events we promote sports tourism, there is an area that takes care of local sports, we bet on tourist sports because they make us be present in many cities, we have 100 teams from different cities of the country and this makes the name of Vallarta be heard, this is the main reason why we promote this type of sports such as volleyball and beach soccer, which is also the main reason why we promote this type of sports such as volleyball. And beach soccer has also generated a lot of immediate impact in terms of promotion. There is an interesting revenue spill because the competitors travel with their families and stay in hotels, some of which are full. The promotion and reactivation are the main objectives of the championships that are currently being presented in Puerto Vallarta. The general public is invited to enter to support the competitions, the entrance is free for all Vallartenses who wish to support these young people who like the enthusiasm and approval of the public present, besides it is another activity that can be enjoyed by the tourists who visit this port. Besides the fact that these young people when they return to their cities comment on the beauty of this port, the joy and enthusiasm of the people.