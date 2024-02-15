Preparations Begin For The Jalisco Soccer Cup.

In an organizational meeting, Director Álvaro Botello discussed with the coaching staff who will execute the participation of the Vallarta men's and women's teams. The involvement of Vallarta teams stems from the great motivation of girls and boys to participate in this state-level amateur tournament, which will provide them with experience and encouragement for their future engagements. This presents a significant opportunity for all children and young people who dream of having a professional career in this popular sport.

An invitation was extended to all young people to be part of the participating teams: "We will have scouting sessions for those who want to participate and be part of the Vallarta selection. For the female category, we await you this Thursday, the 15th, at 7:00 p.m., and for males at 8:30 p.m., at Field 1 of the Agustín Flores Contreras Stadium, born from 2006 onwards," stated Director Álvaro Botello.

The "Selectivos Vallarta" program by COMUDE Puerto Vallarta will hold scouting sessions on Wednesday, the 14th, and Thursday, the 15th of February. The next stop will be at the Mazatlán professional soccer club. It is essential to carefully check the call-up so that interested individuals can attend without being turned away due to age issues. We invite you to read the participation call, which is published on the communication platforms of COMUDE Puerto Vallarta.

In this way, the Municipal Sports Council of Puerto Vallarta opens up another avenue for success for Vallarta talent, demonstrating the high commitment of the Municipal Sports Council to continue fostering Vallarta soccer.