Last weekend the junior children's tennis tournament commemorating the 103rd anniversary of Puerto Vallarta took place, with the participation of children in the categories of 15, 12 and 10 to minors, both male and female. The tournament started on May 21st and lasted three days, ending this past Sunday with the awarding of prizes to the winners of the first two places. The award ceremony was attended by the Director of Tourism of Puerto Vallarta, Dr. Ramon Gonzalez Lomeli, who supported this event with the main objective of promoting this sport in this city.Javier Becerra, director of CODE Metropolitano of the state of Jalisco, mentioned to this media that more tennis tournaments will be presented during the following months with the main objective of promoting the culture of this sport in Puerto Vallarta. He also added that the participants of this tournament are professionals in their category, children and teenagers who have participated in important international tournaments, competing with the best tennis players in Mexico.



During the competition, children from Romy Rivera's Academy of this Port, who participated in this tournament that served as preparation for a grade 3 tournament to be held tentatively from June 9 to 13, faced each other. It is worth mentioning that these children are part of and have participated in professional tournaments of the Mexican Tennis Federation, as well as in pre-World Cup tournaments in countries such as Bolivia and Guatemala. Camila Quirarte is the current champion of Mexico, with the title as first place team, in the Davis Cup, 2 Singles. And Gerardo Lopez Villaseñor is the current tennis champion in Mexico and is originally from Vallarta. It is important to emphasize that the Organization of the event was the same that was carried out in the Open 2019 event, and which won an award for the best tournament held in the tennis championship in Mexico. Javier Romero, director of the Puerto Vallarta Open tournament, was in charge of the event in coordination with Romy Rivera and Javier Becerra.