Puerto Vallarta Open 2021 Kicked Off Today

The third edition of the Challenger Puerto Vallarta Open 2021 starts today at the Parota Park in Puerto Vallarta with top level tennis players. The above was informed at a press conference offered to the local media last Saturday night at the Puerto Vallarta Malecon by the organizing committee and authorities of the municipal and state tourism sector in the presence of a large audience. Present at this press conference were three of the great figures that will participate in the competition endorsed by the ATP, such as the world's best junior tennis player, Jerry Chang, from the Republic of China, Christian Harrison, racket 152 in the world ranking, and the champion of the previous edition of the Puerto Vallarta Open 2018, Spaniard Adrian Menendez. The latter pointed out that Puerto Vallarta Open is a great incentive for the participating tennis players, due to the fact that "we have had a very difficult year, with the sadness that in most of the tournaments we had to play without an audience, with empty bleachers, for this I want to congratulate the organizers of this great event, as well as the sponsors who made it possible and both municipal and state authorities.

Guaranteed Spectacle The spokesman for the event, David Davila, indicated that everything is ready for the start of the competition, with first class facilities, and surely a great atmosphere, since the show is guaranteed due to the participation of great tennis players worldwide. Davila invited the fans not to miss this great tournament, the best Challenger in the world, starting today, Monday November 22nd at 2:00 p.m. and until the 28th of this month at the facilities of Parque Parota in Puerto Vallarta. The director of Municipal Tourism, Ludwig Estrada Virgen, highlighted Puerto Vallarta as a first class venue for its attractions and mainly for the warmth of its people, while Arturo Dávalos, director of Tourism of the state, pointed out that art, culture and sports are great promoters of tourism for this beach destination and that is why he will continue to support the organization of these events. At the end, the three world tennis stars, Jerry Chang, Christian Harrison and Adrián Menéndez offered a small exhibition in the mini-court set up by the organizing committee on the Malecón with the participation of the leaders of the tourism sector.