Riviera Nayarit Golf Courses the Best in Latin America

The Riviera Nayarit has a lot to offer; it has an incredible diversity, not only sun and beach, but also nature and obviously first class golf. The Riviera Nayarit has the best golf courses not only in Mexico but in Latin America, and where we are heading and taking up the issue after what happened with the pandemic, is to promote the golf market, which has generated very good income to this destination, and also the quality of people who come to this region of the national market, and the international market, acknowledged Jesus Carmona President of the Association of Hotels and Motels of Riviera Nayarit and Banderas Bay.

He also commented that Grupo Vidanta manages the best golf program in Banderas Bay and in all of Mexico, which distinguishes it from other places that offer this type of service; Vidanta and its tournaments are first class, but we have to take into account that all the golf courses, the tiger, flamingos, and the beauty especially of the Litibu golf course, is what they have done, in each of their tournaments to promote the destination which I recognize has definitely been first class and together we have been moving forward. "The importance is the quality of golf we have in the destination, which is first class, although we have to keep pushing the destination".

Acknowledged however, that Vidanta has spectacular facilities and the best golf program, has the two 18-hole courses and the other 10-hole course, a par 3 and the facilities it has to practice, but also assured that each golf course in the destination has its image, its charm, its trick, has its beauty (and a diversity of options), you have a Flamingos, which is a classic course, you have a tiger which is a challenging course, you have a Litibu, which is a challenging course with beautiful views, and let's not forget the two courses in Punta de Mita, Pacifico and Bahia, which are spectacular courses with incredible ocean views. The destination will be offering international tournaments in golf courses such as El Tigre, Vidanta, Flamingos and Litibu, this is just the take off. Riviera Nayarit is coming back little by little, and we are walking hand in hand very well, with the different events that are taking place and the diversity that the destination has. Riviera Nayarit is definitely a golf destination, and it represents a very considerable income in itself. I send a message to the hoteliers, we will continue to take care of ourselves, thank God we are in green light, and we are slowly walking out of this pandemic, however we must not lower our guard. We must be better than ever and continue walking hand in hand with our business partners and all those who come from the national market so that they see that this Riviera Nayarit is beautiful and safe in every way.