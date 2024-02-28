Teenage Youths From Puerto Vallarta Strive For A Professional Career In Soccer.



One of the main commitments of this administration has been from the beginning to professionalize soccer for young people in Vallarta. A few months ago, dozens of children attended tryouts in Guadalajara, from which two children were granted scholarships by professional clubs, providing them the opportunity to fulfill every young soccer player's dream. This time, it's the turn of teenage youths aged between 13 and 15, who will compete more fiercely to be privileged with one of these professional scholarships and make the dream of every young person to participate in major national soccer tournaments a reality.



This project is the "COMUDE Men's Selective" that the municipal government of Puerto Vallarta started last year, and the "Vallarta Today" team has closely followed to witness how the lives of children and young people who begin dreaming of becoming famous athletes are transformed and continue forward to achieve their goals and thus make those dreams come true.



This time, the Sports Program is targeting the 2009, 2010, and 2011 categories. And this time it will be in the legendary land of Mazatlán, Sinaloa. It is here where the game that will serve as their tryout will take place on Wednesday, February 28th at the Mazatlán FC club. There will be 46 players fighting for a dream, and undoubtedly, they will have positive results. In charge is a technical team from the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta: Coaches, physical trainers, physiotherapists, media, coordinators, and the support of the director of COMUDE, Álvaro Botello Gómez.

Safe travels!