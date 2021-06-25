Vidanta Announces New Golf Tournament



It will be a golf tournament of the highest level, in pairs Scramble format (A GOGO Gentleman/Gentleman, Gentleman/Lady, Lady/Lady). With a spectacular prize purse for "the closet to the pin", worth more than 2 million pesos including a luxurious Jaguar, XER Dynamic SE as first prize. Vida Vacations 1ST Invitational Tournament Golf & Lifestyle Fest awaits you. VIDANTA NUEVO VALLARTA CAMPO NORMAN SIGNATURE will host the tournament. Selected by Travel Leisure's World's Best Awards as one of the top 10 hotels in Mexico, and one of the top 100 in the world, Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta offers the ultimate vacation experience.

This impressive development of more than 1000 hectares is an incomparable destination for golfers, as it has three of the main golf courses in the region, the Nayar course, the Norman, Signatures and the Lakes course, an unstoppable 10-hole, par 3, night course and the longest suspension bridge for golf carts in the world. The 18-hole, beautifully designed championship Norman Signature course, which can only be accessed via the Ameca Bridge and features wall-to-wall platinum Paspalum, will host this unique tournament where participants will be able to take the most challenging shots around the greens. It will be a tournament with a cause, to support the economic growth of the surrounding communities.