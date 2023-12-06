Young Vallartenses Seeking Opportunity At Club Atlas



On December 4th, 38 young individuals from Puerto Vallarta embarked on a journey to Guadalajara for a tryout at Club Atlas, aiming to carve a promising path for their professional football careers. Coordinated by Álvaro Botello Gómez, Director of COMUDE, these Vallartense youths, who emerged from the "Selectivos Vallarta" project initiated by COMUDE, are heading to Guadalajara to showcase their talents before the eyes of Club Deportivo Atlas.

"Selectivos Vallarta" was created with the intent of supporting football talent among the youth of Vallarta. It involves a series of local training sessions and tryouts under the guidance of coach Héctor Iván Casasola. Subsequently, the selected individuals visited nine professional football clubs, including Atlas, Puebla, América, Santos, Chivas, Monterrey, among others.

These young athletes will confront Atlas' youth teams and return home with the strong conviction of having represented Puerto Vallarta's sportsmanship commendably.

Prior to departure, Director Álvaro Botello held a meeting with parents and selected individuals to discuss closely the significant life opportunity that these young athletes are stepping into. They covered the itineraries and logistics for the trip. "We understand the immense trust you have in me, we know we are taking what is most precious to you as parents, but let me assure you that we will take care of them as if they were our own children. We too are parents, and we will do everything within our reach to ensure their safety and to help them live their dream as realistically and beautifully as possible," mentioned Álvaro Botello, Director of COMUDE. The next trip of this kind is scheduled for February next year. Today, more than ever, support and encouragement for sports among the youth are reaching every corner of our municipality.