Blue Water, 200 lb Yellowfin Tuna, Marlin Increasing In Numbers, Fishing High Season Begins!   

The down side of the Yellowfin Tuna is there is a super strong full moon. This means you need to be there in the earliest hours of the morning at or before the sunrise. Same goes for the late bite, you need to be where you want to be at sundown or later, maybe much later. This is normal and the best game plan is an overnight trip! You’ll get the Morning bite and the evening bite and two days of full on fishing. Marlin are running from 400 to over 600 lbs. Many times Marlin will not follow the early bite like Yellowfin Tuna with a full moon but right now it seems they’re being affected by the full moon. The good news is if you don’t want to do an overnight is to wait a few days and the bit will start moving to later in the morning and earlier in the afternoon. I prefer the overnight personally. Sailfish are not exactly thick in numbers. Dorado at 15 to 20 lbs are also at the “Rock” finally, but the numbers are still a little weak. Last week we were having problems finding or “Making” bait a Corbetena but that is not the case this week. Still getting the larger Skipjack Tuna in the bay is preferable. Skipjack in the bay are larger at 10 to 12 lbs and for now everything at the Rock is looking for larger baits. For now, you want to catch fish, get the early. El Banco on the other hand which looked so promising last week has fallen flat, but then again it’s a full moon and I’m pretty sure the fishing could be very good over the high spots. With High visibility blue water every species here will see your bait. Feeling lucky?

The area around Punta Mita is just full of all kinds of debris floating everywhere. No real Trash Line. Still there are possible Sailfish about five miles off the point. Marlin are always a possibility in this time of the year about 10 to 14 miles off the point as well. Rooster fish possible at Sayulita and with a little luck you’ll find a mature clump of “trash” which could be the Dorado Promise Land!

Inside the bay we’re finally seeing some Dorado near the los Arcos to Yelapa areas running 10 to 20 lbs and some larger. Water is cleaner and there are fishing biting finally in the bay. Skip jack Tuna are nice sized in the 10 to 12 lb range and is drawing larger species into the bay again. There are Sardines in the bay and we all know Rooster fish are partial this bait. Punta Negra had some good sized Rooster Fish at 35 to 45 lbs jumping and schooling!

All and all the fishing is great, not perfect, but worth your time and effort. We know at this time of the year the best fishing is at Corbetena and will be for the near future. Right now here are some very strong currents in the deep water locations and is a double edged sword. Fish ride the currents in and out. Hopefully now we’ll continue to see more and more of the varied species coming in. With plenty of bait in the area this will keep them in the area. With perfect water temperatures of 84 degrees and perfectly clear blue water, the conditions are more or less perfect. With the complete lack of business in the fishing industry this will guarantee you’ll be alone or one of the few in these world class fishing grounds. With an early bite and the high level of trees and foreign debris in the bay heading out should be at a slower rate. Check with your fishing company to see if the slow going to avoid fouling props and not eat your “fishing time” at the chosen locations. If not, go somewhere else… We’re just into the best fishing time of the year and hopefully you can take advantage of this “Finned Fantasy” opportunity!

Until next week, don’t forget to kiss your fish!