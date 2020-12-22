Changing Conditions, Winter Species Moving in, Stripers, Tuna and Roosters! 

It happens every year and we hope it’s late so we can get through the holiday season with world class fishing. And like every year we start to see the changing currents and thus water temperatures drop. Every November we have the Whales visit our bay and hang around until March. This is the first indication the seasons will soon be changing. Plankton and Krill Squids and Shrimps draw the Whales in which usually move in ahead of the colder currents, like now. Then the final indicator of changing currents and thus smaller gamefish coming is the “clean green” water, which we’re seeing now. So the writing is on the wall. Now this doesn’t mean the fishing is done for the season, far from it. What it does mean is you’ll have a harder time boating Yellowfin Tuna with all the Whale food out there. And when you consider every other fish species out there love the fast and easy whale food, it can be challenging at times to turn their heads.

The last few days at Corbetena has been exactly these conditions. Clean Green water and boil upon boil of Yellowfin Tuna that is just ignoring your bait! Why? Well for the moment there are massive amounts these hard shelled squids that are “grabbing” all the attention bait wise! Capt. Scooby was running a kite at Corbetena and a boil came up around his baits, didn’t touch one. They were in a frenzy chasing those hard shelled Squids! Yellowfin Tuna are still running in the 60 to 200 lb range. Sailfish are still running just north of the rock of nice size. My friend Larry Lionetti boated a 120 lb Sail the other day so we know they’re sizable. Dorado are still at the rock but with dropping water temperatures, unless you find warmer water. For now Dorado will be difficult to find. Especially when it’s just so easy to flow with the currents and have all that fast food available. Blue Marlin seem to be thinning out, but we’re seeing Striped Marlin moving in as they like cooler water temperatures. We should see Stripers late into January. Black Marlin this year has been disappointing, we haven’t seen many at all.

So that’s pretty much the story for the entire area. Green water, dropping water temperatures, Krill and small type Whale food feeding the “locals”. El Banco aka The Bank was thick with Sailfish the other day, but have no information other than the few reports. Yellowfin Tuna and Marlin should be running the area, but the conditions would most likely be the same. But many a fishing adventure came with unexpected conditions, so who knows.

Rooster fish, Jack Crevalls and some Sailfish are running the fishing grounds from El Morro to Guyavitos with some reports of Rooster fish over 40 lbs north of Sayulita! For the last few days Sailfish in this area have been thin in numbers, but this could easily change quickly. Dorado not likely but still possible and of course with Stripers moving in this area is always a hot spot.

Inside the bay we’ve been seeing Jack Crevall numbers and size pick up daily. Sierra Mackerels are a small but tasty species which are now increasing in numbers. Sailfish are still in the bay and may be worth consideration. Dorado are again still in the bay, but the numbers are thinning from what they were just two weeks ago. Bonito to 20 lbs, and of course we have the “Endless Action” bottom fishing in the bay and surrounding fishing grounds.

For now the bite is still around 09:00 and if targeting Mackerels 07:00. The late bite is still after 3 O’clock but with the Shelled Squids you’ll need a plan to boat any Tuna. Water temperatures are 75 to 79 degrees depending on where you are. The bay is a bit colder, but the deep water locations are still at 79 degrees, which isn’t too bad.

Covid is not a PV issue with all precautions being taken, bars and restaurants are open. As are the movie houses and theaters in el centro.as PV welcomes your patronage!

