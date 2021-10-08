Fishing Tournament Coming Soon



The tournament has a registration fee of 350 thousand pesos and will take place from November 10th to 13th leaving from Marina Vallarta. It is organized by the Puerto Vallarta Fishing Club, under the direction of its president, Eulogio Lopez. It is worth mentioning that this will be the 65th edition of the International Marlin and Sailfish Fishing Tournament, which takes place every year, from November 10th to 13th in Puerto Vallarta. The prizes for this 65th international tournament, for the first place for Marlin are 300,000 pesos, $200,000.00 for Sailfish, $100,000.00 for Tuna, and $100,000.00 for Dorado.

This tournament will have a cost of $35,000 pesos per team (with four people per team). The fishing tournament is one of the events with greater diffusion since they are very attractive for the international tourism, for the way in which the inauguration of the event is carried out, the ceremony of delivery and weighing, where the professional fishermen and participants return with great catches of fish, that are of the pleasure of the fans that wait for them and that come to the tournament, to congratulate them, and where it is always exciting to see the specimens of great size and color; besides the enthusiasm and the rapidity to arrive to the place and to run to obtain the first place. It is worth mentioning that due to the pandemic of covid-19, in October 2020, this event was not held, which had to be interrupted after 64 consecutive years, that had not been interrupted and until now it was possible to renew it and continue with the tradition

Being this the 65th international fishing tournament in its category Marlin and Sailfish. This year a great participation of foreign fishermen is expected, that will be able to participate in one of the most awaited events of the year, this was informed by the president of the Association