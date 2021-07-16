Great Fishing Tournament in Barra De Navidad



A fishing tournament was recently presented in Barra de Navidad, in which a total of 62 boats from different parts of the world participated. It was a long awaited competition by many, considering that it was the first fishing tournament after the pandemic, which had an excellent response from the fans of this sport, which included not only Marlin fishing, but the participants carried out catch and realize, which means to catch and release the prey; the American Tim Convery from Seattle Washington was the champion of catch and realize category, who received as first place a check for 50, 000 pesos in addition to a valuable trophy related to the event. The catch of the day went to the Marlin, followed by the Tuna, among other species.

In an exclusive interview for Vallarta Today Tim mentioned: "The first day we let 3 Marlin fish go, we managed to catch a great amount of fish of different marine species, but it was a great variety of fish", commented Tim, winner of the catch and release category. When asked what his experience was like he replied: "We had an award ceremony and a great dinner, we did not expect to win anything, it was a big surprise for us and well it was not bad we won a check for fifty thousand pesos, (25 hundred dollars approximately), we stayed at the Grand Resort hotel in Barra de Navidad, with a beautiful view of the Marina, full of sailboats, and without a doubt a unique place, very special, a premium category hotel, it was definitely a lot of fun". It worked. It is worth mentioning that Tim Convery has traveled with his family on his own sailboat to the Caribbean, as well as to NBC Island, the Panama Canal, Costa Rica and Puerto Vallarta as his final destination.