Increasing Water Temperatures, Summer Species Moving in, Dorado, Stripers, Sailfish       

I knew then, that it looked like we could be seeing a change. Less than a week later conditions and species are changing. It looks like we’ve seen the end of winter fishing as water temperatures take a dramatic increase this week. We’ve had warmer weather, the days are longer now and summer is on our “doorstep”. It’s been a weird year for sure, as conditions change we will see Dorado, Sailfish, Blue Marlin begin to move into the area. How do I know this? Because it’s already happening!

Normally during winter or cold water season our fishing charter “bread and butter” species like Jack Crevalles never really showed up in decent numbers. Sailfish which normally come in about mid-march have finally decided to make an appearance. With rising water temperatures as mentioned we’re seeing the first signs of Dorado moving in. Sailfish are now being caught off Punta Mita and El Morro as well as Corbetena. Bait fish have increased drastically which is “fishing” insurance. And there is plenty to tell this week so let’s get started.

For the last few years now Corbetena has been our best “big fish” locations. This is no surprise, right now we’re still seeing Striped Marlin averaging 150 lbs or smaller around or north of the rock. Yellowfin Tuna Footballs from 30 to 60 lbs are also north of the rock by six to ten miles. We’re finally seeing smaller sized Dorado around this area as well. If you’re lucky enough to find some floating debris or log then you’re hit the jack pot. There could be some Snappers to 15 lbs in the area if lucky. For now Corbetena is looking promising but it still needs a little time before this area is a fish producing machine once again.

El Morro to Sayulita this week is the place to be. At El Morro there have been 10 to 15lb Red Snappers with Jack Crevalles to insure plenty of arm burning action. Stripers are still 7 to 10 miles off the point and they’re thick. They may be a little smaller but a private boat the other day had over forty strikes. Again they’re small, even for Stripers so please release the babies. My friend Ray pictured with the Dorado boated this and others just north of Sayulita when he came across a log, aka a fish goldmine! Some smaller Blue Marlin, yes I said Blue Marlin are also moving into the area but they’re under 200 lbs and should be released if you hook into one. With Bonito, Sierra Mackerels and Jack Crevalles this whole area is worth the time and your fuel dollar. Things in this area should only improve in the coming weeks, stay tuned.

Inside the bay the warmer water is having its affects. Sea Bass are going to be a thing of the past until next year very soon. So your Sea Bass days are numbered if they’re not already gone. 30 lb Yellowfin Tuna are being boated at Chemo, about ten miles south of Yelapa, which has the locals excited. Jack Crevalles are everywhere in the bay ranging from 20 to 50 lbs, it just depends on what you come across amigos. Sierra Mackerels of 10 lbs, large for a Sierra are close to shore with a very early bite. My suggestion to you is hit the early bite with Mackerels then move on to the larger species or your desired fishing grounds. Snappers are possible around structure.

This week the “big” news is the water temperatures. They’ve now risen to 81 degrees in the deep water locations and 77 degrees in the bay. In this range the cold water species like Snappers including Cubera’s will be leaving shortly. Sea Bass may already be a thing of the past as are the Groupers. There are many smaller Dorado around the area, this is good news as last year we didn’t see any Dorado until early July! Hopefully the Dorado numbers are recovering, a result of the new Mexican laws making it impossible to export Dorado in large numbers out of the country. Bait is amazing right now. Almost every bait you can imagine is here in our world class fishing grounds now. Bonito are running about 20 lbs, perfect for Yellowfin Tuna. Sardines, Goggle eyes, Flying fish, you name it, it’s out there. Funny thing is lures are working better for the moment than live bait. Guacamayos and Petroleros are the standards that always work and they’re working best of all right now. Dead bait may also work better than live bait, go figure! The bite is still mid-morning happening between 09:30 to 10:30 so hit the Mackerels early then move to your desired fishing spots.

Until next week, don’t forget to Kiss Your Fish!