Jon Simónian Expert in Catch & Release

One of the most sought after activities for tourists are fishing trips, and the bay offers a wide range of fish of different species, all kinds of fish, especially one of the most beautiful species such as the sailfish which has an impressive blue fin, besides being a very stylized fish in its shape, followed by the Marilyn fish which is also a very sought after species and also a very popular dish in the bay. The Mahi, Mahi or dorado is a fish that can be cooked, it is one of the favorite dishes for many, besides having a golden color in its skin that makes it even more special. In order to fish for your favorite fish, we present you some points that you should take into account before going out to sea, such as making sure that the person or the captain of the boat has experience and loves his job, as well as the boat is registered, has insurance in case of accidents that may occur, has a GPS system, and all the permits that are needed to be able to make trips or sightings. Therefore we present you an interview with an expert in fishing, so that you can choose for yourself and enjoy this sport.

Jon Simonian from Hooked PV, has been living in Puerto Vallarta for several years and knows the ocean in the coast of Banderas Bay very well. He has done countless trips to the sea such as fishing, knows very well the strategic areas to carry out a good fishing, besides having in his preference family trips as he offers different activities that can be practiced in the bay.

Jon, what is your passion when you take families to go fishing in the sea?

My main objective is to put a smile on the face of a person, whether it is a child, a woman or a man who really wants to do this activity, my main goal is that they enjoy the trip, achieve their goal and of course that they are safe at sea for anything that may arise.

Do you have permits and GPS on your boat?

Of course the simple fact of entering the ocean is always a risk, but if you know the sea as I have done since I was 8 years old, and all this time having a boat with all the safety measures and have knowledge for any situation that may arise is very important and that gives you a backup, a security.

How has your business been before and after the pandemic, tell me?

Well, before the pandemic I managed to make many people happy because I had the opportunity to make many trips to the sea and after the pandemic I was really affected by the lack of tourism.

Did you get to be in the first places in TripAdvisor or win an award for excellence?

Yes, I got to be part of the most requested and successful boats and even be recognized for the service I provided.