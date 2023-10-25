Major Kayak Fishing Tournament In Puerto Vallarta.



In a press conference, Álvaro Botello, the director of the Puerto Vallarta Municipal Sports Commission (COMUDE), shared details about the Kayak Fishing Tournament scheduled for October 29th in Boca de Tomatlán. Alongside representatives from "Kayak Killers," José Luis Carrillo and Emmanuel Albino Herrera Cueto, a local Kayak club that has been striving for three years to secure a spot representing Puerto Vallarta in national and international competitions, both authorities and athletes are gearing up for an exciting competition.

This tournament is a national event that will draw participants from across the country, marking the first federated Kayak fishing event that will also serve as a qualifier for the Pan American Games. The next crucial challenge will take place in November in San Carlos, the final qualifier for the Pan American Games. If all goes well, the "Kayak Killers" could represent Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and even Mexico.

Participants, who also bring sports tourism to Puerto Vallarta, often arrive with their families, congregating at Boca de Tomatlán Beach at 2 PM, near the Guachinango Restaurant.

Mr. Francisco G. Vizcaino, who is also the President of COPARMEX Puerto Vallarta, has offered his support to the tournament's development by providing the press conference venue and two hotel rooms for tournament participants at the San Carlos Hotel.

Lastly, ensuring the well-being and safety of attendees and participants is Commander Gerardo Castillón's responsibility. With lifeguards, jet skis, and personnel from Civil Protection, along with paramedics, everyone will be well-cared for and protected.