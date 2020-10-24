Puerto Vallarta Fishing At Its Best Right Now!  

When things get rolling it can be a bit of an up and down type thing with changing bites, currents and weather conditions. At this point we’ve finally reached the kind of fishing reports that are going to be similar from week to week now. At this time of the year experienced fisherman understand that the “big fish” action is happening at the deep water locations. Corbetena and El Banco is where the summer fishing action is. This week we’ve seen a welcome explosion of fishing in the bay as well.Yes folks, fishing high season is here!

Corbetena once again is the place to be for Black Marlin and Blue Marlin ranging from 300 to 650 lbs. Not bad at all, mix in Sailfish, 20 lb Dorado and Yellowfin Tuna of 60 to 200 lbs and you’ve got the making of a great fishing experience. With plentiful bait, blue water and an early bite conditions couldn’t be better. This week however there a Spinner Dolphin and normally there are 20 to 40 lb football Yellowfin Tuna running with them. There has been plenty of bait in the form of Skip Jack Tuna aka Skippies. Google eyes, Green runners and flying fish are the primary baits with some Sardines. For now Corbetena is worth every penny in the piggy bank. No reports from El Banco but it could be happening!!

Punta Mita to El Morro is wide open fishing. Find a trash line or a log and its Dorado heaven! Sailfish are running the area as well. Twenty miles out off the point at the 330 Striped Marlin, Blue marlin and Sailfish have been running the neighborhood. Again, any trash line or floating debris is your best friend! Find a sandy beach or sardines and you’ll most likely find Rooster fish to 30 lbs as well. Jack Crevalls are moving into the area prematurely but are still a welcome addition to the area. All and all this would be my second choice fishing location for now.

Inside the bay we have a real list of possible species for the fisherman looking for action on a budget. Our affordable “don’t break the vacation budget” fishing specials insure family fun and plenty of arm burning action. Having said that there are still Sailfish for the lucky in the middle of the bay, Dorado to 25 lbs between Los Arcos and Nuevo Vallarta. Striped Marlin at 100 to 175 lbs have been running from Los Arcos to El Morro in a well-known deep channel. Yellowfin Tuna in the 30 to 40 lb range are always at the deep water area around Yelapa but you have to chum sardines for these. Rooster fish are schooling off the Boca area but are smaller in size. Punta Negra has been doing well for Rooster fish as late but is always hit or miss there. Jack Crevalls are at the river mouths and in front of the Marina Vallarta outlet there have been some very nice sized Sierra Mackerels. Throw in some bottom fishing near the structure and you’ve got a great day of fishing. Remember bottom fishing produces results and if you’re with younger family members where a big fish would be just “too much” then this is a perfect options. With Massive amounts of bait in the bay it’s drawing in strange species you would not expect in the bay, but there they are!

The bite is early and it’s coming in with the incoming to high tide. So the bite is basically happening from about 8:30 to the early afternoon. If the fish jumping in front of my shop is any indication (and it usually is) the best time to be on the water is about 10 to 1 in the mid-day. Water temperatures are now at a perfect 84 to 85 degrees and the currents aren’t bad this week. With plenty of bait you can make bait easily at the deep water locations but I still suggest getting the Tuna Tube filled as insurance. Live bait is king right now but some day’s dead bait is working well also.