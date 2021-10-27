Doctors Participated in the Great Marina Vallarta Race



The doctors ran in a special category and received Awards for they participaron. With a panoramic circuit that had its start and finish line in Marina Vallarta, the IX Great Race Marina Vallarta-Day of the Doctor took place this Sunday, October 24th. This was an extraordinary opportunity for the amateurs and professionals alike, as there were two modalities: 3 and 5 kilometers. The participating runners, locals and foreigners, felt their hearts beating at sea level, attracted by the experience of running in Puerto Vallarta and by the great atmosphere that was experienced in this athletic competition, which has turned it into one of the favorites in the annual calendar of runners.

The founder of the race, Dr. Francisco Javier Ortiz, has been inviting local runners and those from all over the country to take part in this great athletic experience for several weeks. Also, of course, to the medical community, to celebrate their day this October 23 with a healthy physical activity. The doctors ran in a special category and received awards for their participation. The Marina Vallarta - Doctor's Day athletic race has been catalogued by the participants and the specialized press as one of the best in Puerto Vallarta, for its excellent organization and for its sensational atmosphere of camaraderie among the participants.

It is worth mentioning that on Sunday, April 3, 2022, the Puerto Vallarta International Marathon will be held.