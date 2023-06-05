"International Bicycle Day: Celebrating The Two-Wheeled Wonder"



Today, on June 3rd, 2023, we celebrate the world of the two-wheeled vehicle—the bicycle. In Puerto Vallarta, bicycles have become one of the most commonly used means of transportation. Not only are bicycles personal, eco-friendly, and human-powered, but they also serve as a means of recreation, a mode of work, and even a significant source of income for those involved in bicycle rentals for tourism purposes.

The invention of the first bicycle is credited to Karl Freiherr von Drais, and it was in 1817 that the world first laid eyes on such a vehicle. This machine, also known as "La Draisiana," did not have pedals. It wasn't until 1839 when the blacksmith Kirkpatrick Macmillan incorporated wheels and pedals that an interesting development took place.

In 1861, the Frenchman Pierre Michaux further refined the machine created by Drais and improved upon by Macmillan by adding pedals directly to the front wheel. However, it did not prove as successful as expected due to the difficulty of maintaining balance. It was in 1879 that the Englishman James Starley decided to make the front wheel slightly larger than the rear wheel, thus resolving the balance issue.

The bicycle as we know it today made its debut in the market in 1885. This model featured brakes, air-filled tires, and a chain connected to the rear wheel. Its design provided the rider with greater comfort and improved balance. Its smaller size also proved advantageous, as falls were less dangerous. The inventor of this modern bicycle was John Kemp Starley.

Nowadays, you can find bicycles of all types, including mountain bikes, road bikes, urban bikes, hybrids, BMX bikes, electric bikes, and more. While the celebration of "World Bicycle Day" may have been more elaborate in previous years, here at Vallarta Today, we still recognize the significance of this mode of transportation in the modern era.

Cycling reduces harmful emissions, promotes social interaction, and decreases the demand for road space. It is an environmentally friendly mode of transportation that facilitates the daily commute for many people in Puerto Vallarta. In our municipality, we have three major avenues with bike lanes and many more routes that can transform streets into ideal spaces for cycling.

As we commemorate International Bicycle Day, let us embrace the versatility, sustainability, and numerous benefits that bicycles bring to our lives. They not only provide a means of transportation but also promote a healthier lifestyle, protect the environment, and contribute to a more vibrant and connected community. So hop on your bike and enjoy the ride!