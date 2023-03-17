May 6th Fight Announced; Enrique Alfaro And Saul "Canelo" Alvarez



The eyes of the boxing and sports world today were focused on Jalisco as this Tuesday the next fight of Saul "Canelo" Alvarez was presented, with the Akron stadium as the stage; at the event, Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramirez celebrated the return of "the king" to his state, as part of the celebrations of Jalisco, 200 years free and sovereign, and where the state government will deliver 8 thousand tickets to girls, boys, young people and families that due to economic conditions cannot access them.

"He is a first class man who understands what is important and of course, for Saul, dare I say it, it is important to return home. The king is back home and it gives us great pleasure to receive him here in Jalisco and celebrate with him 200 years of Jalisco being a free and sovereign state, 200 years of greatness that in many ways Saúl represents because he puts the name of our state, Mexico and the world on high and because in the practice of boxing he defends the values that give us identity as a state that has marked the course of this nation," he said.



"I am very pleased that some time ago when Saul and I talked about how this day could be, it seemed difficult, it seemed distant, but since then we said, remember Saul, that if this fight happened it had to have a social component and that if the State Government participated in something it would be to seek that those people with economic capacity, because of their purchasing power could never go to see Saul fight in Las Vegas or maybe go to a fight defending the world titles could have an opportunity to see him here at home. That is why I am very pleased that the participation of the Government of Jalisco is also to ensure that 8,000 people from our state with socioeconomic conditions that could not afford to buy a ticket, will have the opportunity to be here that day at the fight; 8,000 tickets that we will soon make available to people who love Saul, to those who love boxing and who will have the opportunity to see an event never seen before in our country," he added.



The fight will take place at the Akron Stadium on May 6 against Englishman John Ryder, where he will defend his title as undisputed super middleweight champion; tickets will be priced from 350 pesos.

The Jalisco Governor reiterated that the Government of Jalisco participates in the social aspect by giving people with these tickets the opportunity to attend a sporting event of international stature in Guadalajara.



Likewise, Alfaro Ramirez welcomed the Englishman John Ryder, his promoter and trainer, and expressed that this fight will mark a before and after in the history of major events in the state, as it joins the venues that have hosted sporting events such as the WTA Tennis Tournament, the World Taekwondo Championship and the next FIFA World Cup in 2026.



With media from different countries, national and local press, "El Canelo" Alvarez, ratified his desire to be able to sacrifice the economic part to achieve a historic fight in his homeland, with his people, and that it will also be in Guadalajara where he will renew his undisputed super middleweight championship.



"Very grateful to Alfaro for the facilities he gave me to be able to be here fighting, to the stadium, to all those who made this possible and yes, I had many offers to fight in many places, but I never thought about it, I always wanted to come here, to return to my land, to return as the best in the world and I am very proud to do it," declared the Mexican fighter.



"You have nothing to thank, for me it is a pride to be here and what is done from the heart there is no reason to thank, I do it with a lot of enthusiasm to be here, with my people, that people have the opportunity to see me fight, to have this event for me is a pride. It is the first thing I told Alfaro when we were looking at the possibility of fighting here, that the first thing is that the people who cannot buy a ticket or the people who cannot see me in Las Vegas have the opportunity to see me here in Guadalajara and also to be able to donate tickets for the event to a foundation here in Guadalajara would be very important.



See you on May 6, very happy to fight here in Jalisco in these 200 years of freedom and sovereignty, I feel very happy and grateful to everyone," said the champion.



The world champion has won titles in his history like no other boxer in Mexico. It was 12 years ago in the VFG Arena that the people of Guadalajara were able to see him fight against Ryan Rhodes, from then on the history of the Jalisco native would be written with victories throughout his career, without forgetting his debut in 2005 and that at some point in his beginnings he was part of the ranks of CODE Jalisco.