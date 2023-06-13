"National Special Athletes In Puerto Vallarta"



The athletes in Adapted Sports are gearing up to maintain their top positions at the national level. With the support of Érika Santillán, the team of athletes with disabilities has successfully placed Puerto Vallarta among the leading contenders nationwide, and they aim to continue this level of excellence.

The event will bring together the most talented athletes with intellectual disabilities, autism, and Down syndrome. It will take place on June 16th, 17th, and 18th in Puerto Vallarta, specifically at the Agustín Flores Contreras Track located in the Sports Center. The Alfonso Díaz Santos Sports Complex will host swimming, as well as other sports such as Dance Sport and table tennis.

The Puerto Vallarta Delegation will participate as the Puerto Vallarta Team in Athletics at the Agustín Flores Contreras Track and Swimming at the Bobadilla pool. As an interesting fact, it can be noted that all the state teams from the Mexican Republic come with the goal of defeating the reigning champion, the renowned "Chayito Pelayo Fuentes," who has been the world champion in the latest editions of the Down Syndrome World Championship. In the last competition held in the Czech Republic, she won two bronze medals. Many athletes are determined to beat her on her home turf.

Erika Santillán is delighted with her work in Adapted Sports and emphasizes that the children will give their all and put their hearts into winning as many gold medals as possible.