"SNTE Prepares Magisterial Games In Jalisco State: Puerto Vallarta Takes Center Stage"



On June 22nd and 23rd, the SNTE (National Union of Education Workers) will host the Magisterial Games in Puerto Vallarta. The opening ceremony will take place at the iconic Arcos on the boardwalk, with the presence of the Secretary of Section 47, Municipal President Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, authorities from the State of Jalisco, and representatives from various Union Zones.

A paradise like Puerto Vallarta deserves to be cherished and appreciated, so any reason is good enough to indulge in the visual richness offered by Mexico's most important tourist destination. The logistics of the event will be handled by the Organization of the 14th Costa-Sierra Region (DERSE de Puerto Vallarta). It's important to note that SNTE is currently the largest labor union in Latin America, representing a significant force for the country and a reason to be acknowledged.

The cultural event will take place at the Arcos on the boardwalk, while the sports activities will be held at the Agustín Flores Contreras Sports Center, also known as "El Estadio." Approximately 1,500 attendees are expected to participate in both events. The purpose of these games and cultural activities is to foster camaraderie among teachers and promote collaborative work. For Puerto Vallarta, it represents a boost in regional tourism and an opportunity for educators from other regions of Jalisco to experience the kindness and warmth of the Vallartenses.

These Magisterial Games not only serve as a platform for friendly competition but also create a space for teachers to showcase their talents outside the classroom. It's a chance to strengthen bonds, share experiences, and celebrate the invaluable contributions that educators make to society. The event will undoubtedly bring a vibrant atmosphere to Puerto Vallarta, with participants and spectators coming together to celebrate the spirit of education and sportsmanship.

As Puerto Vallarta prepares to host this remarkable event, locals and visitors alike can look forward to witnessing the union of educational professionals in a setting known for its natural beauty and welcoming hospitality. The SNTE Magisterial Games in Puerto Vallarta will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on all those involved, creating memories and connections that extend beyond the competition.