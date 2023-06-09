"The Art Of Fencing Unveiled In Puerto Vallarta"



Puerto Vallarta is home to an esteemed fencing instructor, Jennifer Cristina Lobato Furlong, who possesses deep knowledge of one of the oldest disciplines in history. Fencing, with its origins dating back to the Middle Ages when swords were wielded as combat weapons, has evolved into an Olympic sport and was among the first to feature in the Olympic Games. Derived from the verb "esgrimir," which means "to defend or attack with a weapon to touch one's opponent," fencing has captivated enthusiasts for centuries.

The roots of this discipline can be traced to Europe, primarily between Spain and France, both vying for the title of its birthplace. Nonetheless, it was France that established the International Fencing Federation. Fencing consists of three weapons: the foil, the sabre, and the epee.

The foil, historically used for duels, is employed in one-on-one combat, with the valid target area covering the entire body. The modern foil is a sporting weapon featuring a button on its tip. To score a touch, the button must be pressed against any part of the opponent's body. The attack is executed in a straight line, commonly known as a lunge.

The sabre, the most widely practiced weapon, was historically used in mounted combat. The valid target area extends from the waist up, and cuts can be delivered with the full edge of the blade. However, the lower part of the target area, where the horse would be, is considered invalid in modern fencing. The sabre showcases diagonal cutting actions.

The epee, a combination of the foil and sabre, was created as a teaching weapon for warriors and nobles. Only the back of the body is considered a valid target area. This weapon has gained significant popularity among fencers.

Fencing uniforms are traditionally white, a practice dating back to ancient times when the uniform could be marked by an opponent's blade, indicating a touch. Today, advanced technology is employed for touch identification. The uniform itself is highly secure, made from fabrics designed to withstand forces ranging from 350 to 800 Newtons, equivalent to resisting a bullet. Fencers also utilize masks made with the same level of resistance as the uniform. Consequently, fencing is an exceptionally safe sport suitable for children as young as six and adults up to 80 years old.

At "Esgrima Vallarta," the goal is to promote this discipline, allowing more people to experience the sport's physical and mental benefits. As a combat sport, fencing helps individuals manage stress, channel their energy, and lead healthier lives. "Esgrima Vallarta" aims to become part of the State Team, competing in the National Games. Some students have already earned scholarships to attend fencing camps, where they continue learning from the world's best. If you are intrigued by this captivating discipline, you can find "Esgrima Vallarta" at the "Estadio de la Bobadilla" and the "Club de Tenis la Parota" (beside Puerto de Luna).