The Youth Beach Volleyball Championship Begins

Today marked the start of the Beach Volleyball tournament, a highly appealing sport for young Vallarta residents and renowned worldwide. Thanks to its spectacular jumps, dives, and athletic plays, this sport has gained international interest. It has been practiced in Puerto Vallarta for over three decades, and efforts have been made to enrich it through government institutions such as the Municipal Sports Council (COMUDE).

This year, Puerto Vallarta will host another championship with teams from all over the country. One of the key features of this tournament is that it consists of teenage athletes ranging from 15 to 21 years old. The pre-tournament meeting for the qualifying round took place yesterday, May 26th, at 8:00 am on the courts. It featured a total of 12 spots, divided into four groups of three teams each. The tournament followed a "round-robin" format, where there are no eliminations, and it only lasts until midday, with a set of 30 points for the playoffs. The third-place team in each group is eliminated, while the first and second-place teams will cross-play for a spot in the main draw, which is the final stage of the tournament.

The playoffs began today, May 27th, at 8:00 am at Holi Beach, Peninsula, and the main draw will kick off at Chicabal. A large audience is expected as there is no admission fee, meaning entry is free for all.