Vallarta Athletes Prepare For The Vallarta Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup



Dreams and longings begin at an early age, with discipline, effort, dedication and great sacrifices; the girls of the Municipal Sports Center put their hearts into each step executed by the choreographies of their teachers. Tiredness, sweat and often incessant pain is part of the daily life of the high performance athletes who, without further ado, give themselves to a first-world training.



This team of rhythmic gymnasts is famous for its achievements at a national level. Many medals, trophies and recognitions have been accumulated representing Puerto Vallarta. Great performances are possible thanks to the support of the parents who day by day cultivate the dreams of the little ones so that in the future they can obtain a list of triumphs that will consolidate the career of the little ones.



The CEDEM team is preparing arduously to triumph in the Vallarta Cup to be held at the International Convention Center in April of this year. That is why the girls are working hard on perfecting their routines.



The CEDEM is located at Calle 1 de Junio #221 in the Bobadilla neighborhood, known as the Genaro Padilla Sports Center, and everyone is free to attend and watch the training sessions of these great rhythmic gymnasts, who in spite of their young age possess extraordinary abilities that will possibly lead them to triumph in this upcoming competition.





Sport is the reflection of the greatness of a people.