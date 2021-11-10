Vallarta Is Decked Out With The Presence Of Boxing Stars



Great stars of Mexican boxing will be present this week in Puerto Vallarta, days before the great boxing event "Gala de Campeones" to be held on November 12 at the International Convention Center, organized by the promoter BxStrs, the sports channel ESPN Knock Out, the state government and the municipal government of Luis Alberto Michel Rodriguez. The program includes three high-level fights, including two in which international belts will be in dispute. In the main event, Mexican Cristian 'Chispa' Medina (17-3, 12 KO) will seek the vacant World Boxing Council Junior Bantamweight World Championship against Venezuelan Edison Torres (15-5, 7 KO); Lourdes 'La Pequeña Lulú' Juárez (32-2, 4 KO) will make the second defense of her WBC Super Flyweight World Title against Luz Elena Aguilar. In addition, the current WBC Super Flyweight Junior World Champion, Cuauhtli Guerrero (12-1-2, 6 KO), who is trained by Ignacio Beristáin, will face Juan Daniel Ramírez in a fight in which his title will not be at stake.

This Tuesday a ring will be installed on the Malecon, near the Lighthouse, where during the week there will be public training sessions for the participants and the organizers have also invited Mexican boxing stars, such as former champion and Manny Pacquiao's executioner, Juan Manuel Marquez, WBC Super Featherweight World Champion Oscar Valdez and WBO Featherweight World Champion Emanuel "Vaquero" Navarrete, among others, who will be signing autographs for the fans in the afternoon. The weigh-in will take place on Thursday at the "Aquiles Serdán" open-air theater, the Arcos del Malecón. The fight will be broadcast by ESPN, the largest sports network in the world, which reaches 85 million homes in Latin America, and is expected to reach up to 7 million viewers. The capacity at the Convention Center will be for 3 thousand people and tickets are already on sale at the office of the Municipal Tourism Department at the municipal palace and in the following days there will be more points of sale, with affordable prices ranging from 150 pesos to 500 pesos