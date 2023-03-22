

Water is the most predominant element in the poetic life of those who yearn for Love, whether in a river of tears, a pond of illusions or tears of pain, water abounds in human emotions, in illusions and encounters with the most subtle sensations of humanity. That is why water is life, because it manifests the sensation of living.



Today, March 22, 2023, is World Water Day, this celebration dates back to March 22, 1992 when the UN declared this day in order to raise awareness about the care of water resources around the globe. The ephemeris was proposed by the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, which took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in that year.



In Puerto Vallarta it is celebrated through SEAPAL, the company in charge of managing the water resources of the Municipality. And they celebrate it with "Water Week", the official commemoration of this vital liquid.



The program begins today with the Children's Contest Awards Ceremony and the swearing in of the Water Guardians. Then tomorrow Thursday at 9 am there will be a Water and Youth Forum in La Lija. On Friday at 4:30 pm there will be a parade with SEAPAL's mascot "GOGO", starting at the Agustin Flores Contreras Sports Stadium and going to the Arcos del Malecon, where there will be several artistic expressions.



On Saturday, March 25 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm there will be different artistic expressions at La Isla Shopping Center. Finally, on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00 am the XXI Recreational Race and the XI Marathon will start at the Unidad Agustin Flores Contreras Sports Complex.

Happy International Water Day.