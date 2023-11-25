Young Athlete Represents Puerto Vallarta Abroad



Itzel Monserrath Gutiérrez Rodríguez, a multiple medalist for her outstanding performance as a high-performance athlete, proudly hails from Vallarta and is part of the Canica Vallarta program run by Asociación Femenil Vallartense A.C. Currently, she represents not only Puerto Vallarta but also Mexico in the 2023 Parapan American Games.

Tuesday marked her final training session before the competition, the most intense training that provided her with the confidence for what she did the next day – running on the track with the spirit of Mexico within her. Competing in this major event has always been a dream that has now become a reality.

Despite her achievements, reaching this point hasn’t been easy for Monse, as she is still rebuilding professional platforms to carry out her specialized training in Jalisco. However, through discipline and perseverance, she has managed to achieve this.

At times, we must sacrifice many things to make our dreams come true, but so far, every effort has been worthwhile. Monse said before her major competition in Santiago de Chile, "Rest assured that tomorrow, we will give our last breath on that track; we won't hold back."

Monse stated that she is not alone in this great competition adventure, expressing heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of her great team – to God, her family, her coach, her guide, her multidisciplinary team, and her sponsors.

She emphasized the pride she feels in representing her country, Mexico, and pledged to do everything possible to return with good news for the people of Vallarta and for Mexico as a whole. She stands as a significant example for athletes and all those facing disabilities because despite everything, magnificent achievements can be attained through discipline and teamwork.