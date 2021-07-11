Cyclists Will Travel the Bay on Land

A group of young people from Vallarta will make a bicycle tour through the mountains, so this afternoon they met in Pueblo Magico, in the facilities of the API, to organize their tour that will start from that place in Puerto Vallarta leaving at 4 o'clock in the afternoon this July 10 to Chimo and from there to Punta de Mita; so it will be a great trip through the mountains, towns, streets and avenues of the entity. This group of young people plans to travel today through the bay south towards Cabo Corrientes-Chimo to Punta de Mita, which could take up to three days depending on weather conditions and situations that may arise during their bike trip. It is important to mention that you must be in good condition to be able to do this type of sport, which has become very popular among Vallartenses and local residents who like to practice this type of activity, which requires physical effort and a lot of discipline.

In the last few years the authorities of Puerto Vallarta have promoted all kinds of sports among locals and tourists starting from downhill, surfing, regattas and other types of activities. It should be noted that they will probably have to cross roads so it is important that motorists be careful with them and keep their distance, respecting their space on the roads and avenues of the city. Upon their return we will have a talk with them to know the details of the tour and their experience and we will publish it in this media.