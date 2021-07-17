Formula One Returns to the Track



Mexico's Sergio Perez finished in eighth position, while his Dutch teammate Max Verstappen set the fastest time on Friday in the first free practice for the British Grand Prix (British Grand Prix), the tenth of the Formula One World Championship, F1, which is being held at the English circuit of Silverstone. Verstappen covered with a soft tire the five thousand 891, meters of the mythical English track in one minute, 27 seconds, and 35 thousandths, 779 than Lando Norris, MC Larren, -with medium- and with 780 advantage over another Englishman, the seven-time world champion Lewis, Hamilton (Mercedes), second in the " world to 32 points; who achieved his best time compound than the Dutchman. "Checo" Perez finished with a time of 1:28 to 163. Later a timed section will be disputed that will decide the starting positions of the first qualifying in the history of F1 to be decided this Saturday through a sprint test (17 laps, over one hundred kilometers), which will be the one that will order the starting lineup for Sunday's race.

It should be noted that Verstappen, who appears at the front in the graph, covered the mythical English track in 1.27.035, while "Checo" Perez, finished with a time of 1.28.163. Everything is ready for the grand finale this Saturday, which will be a great race so long awaited by many, where the Formula One Champion will be defined. The FIA Formula 1 World Championship is the most popular and prestigious international motorsport competition in the world, surpassing other motorsport categories.