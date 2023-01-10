Pro-am Impercaucho Tennis Tournament Announced At The Sheraton



The call was launched a few days ago by the Club's Director, Martin Parra Estrada, organizer of this event, and registration for the new edition is now open.



Likewise, Parra informed that it will have a cost per couple of one thousand five hundred pesos, until the closing date of February 4 at 12 noon or once the draw of 20 pairs with the registration already paid has been completed.



The tournament director Martin Parra, made an invitation to all tennis players who want to participate, the invitation was open to all the public who like to do this sport, so it is expected the participation of local tennis players and national and international tourists in this great event, which will be held on the courts of the Sheraton Bugambilias Hotel Club.



It is worth mentioning that there will be a guaranteed cash prize of 20 thousand pesos, with the champion receiving 9 thousand, the finalist 6 thousand, and the third place winner 2,500, in addition to trophies.



Tennis players in the amateur category will be able to participate against professionals, so the participation of players in different categories is expected.



The professional Alan Noriega is on the list of one of the favorites to win.



Puerto Vallarta has been the venue of several tennis tournaments, where world-class tennis players have participated in different cups, as well as the World Junior Tennis Championship.