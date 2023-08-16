The Puerto Vallarta Fencing Team Breaks Boundaries



The Vallarta Fencing Team has been invited by "PDX Fencing" to participate in the international camp in Portland, Oregon, where four students are representing the level of work from Puerto Vallarta on a global scale. These students are Iballa Finer, Greta de León, Eti Smith, and Fernanda Navarro, along with their coach Jennyfer Lobato Furlong.

This camp is part of their preparation for the upcoming competitive season that starts in September. The goal of this camp, aside from bringing them closer to the most prominent figures in international fencing, is to advance their training. They are working on technique, tactics, and engaging in numerous bouts.

This camp is led by the legendary saber coach Charles Randall, who has produced multiple champion students in both Mexico and the United States. This makes the experience of this camp truly unique. After the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Charles Randall left the US National Women's Saber Training Center to establish his own saber club, PDX Fencing, located at the North West Fencing Center in Portland, Oregon (also designated as a US National Training Center). In June 2005, our co-founder and coach Charles Randall moved to the United States to join Ed Korfanty, the US National Coach for Women's Saber, at the Oregon Fencing Alliance (a US National Training Center). Portland trained alongside members of the US team and Olympic champion Mariel Zagunis. Mr. Randall remains a lifelong member of the Puerto Vallarta Fencing Club.

The Vallarta Fencing Team will return on Sunday, August 20th, to resume activities in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.