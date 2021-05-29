2021 North American Optimist Championship

The participants in the Championship with ages between 11 and 15 years old are the best, fastest, and most talented sailors in the world, and "many of them will probably be Olympic champions" commented Linda Green, co-chair of the event. The inauguration of the 2021 event will be on Sunday, May 30 at 4:30 pm at the amphitheater of the host hotel Paradise Village Nuevo Vallarta, where in addition to the organizers, representatives of the Mexican Sailing Federation (FMV) and the International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA), among other special guests, will be present. Monday, May 31st will be the first day of the regatta starting at 12:00 p.m., a practice that will be extended on June 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

The closing and awarding ceremony will take place on Friday, June 4th at the host hotel. It is important to emphasize that the Vallarta Yatch Club is working in collaboration with the FMV and the IODA to guarantee that this championship composed of high performance young athletes will be carried out with the highest standards of quality and safety in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. The regatta courses will be in front of the beach of the Paradise Village Hotel in Nuevo Vallarta from where they will be visible in the distance. The Optimist World Championship is the highest competition in the Optimist sailing class. It has been held annually since 1972 in different countries, under the supervision of the International Dinghy Association (IODA) and the International Sailing Federation (ISAF). Riviera Nayarit and the Vallarta Yatch Club have had the privilege of hosting this event on three occasions: Optimist 2008, Optimist 2014, and Optimist 2018.