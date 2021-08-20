Fernando Stalla Surf Star



Riviera Nayarit's Surfing Ambassador is on Exatlón México Fernando Stalla, National Stand Up Paddle (SUP) champion will join the ranks of the blue representatives in the fifth edition of the sports competition reality show. Fernando Stalla, Riviera Nayarit's Surfing Ambassador, will join the ranks of Exatlón México, the high performance physical sports competition in reality show format that airs on TV Azteca. Fernando Stalla's name was announced on Saturday, August 7 in an exclusive preview on the competition's official Instagram account. Exatlón México signed the SUP pioneer in Mexico-ranked among the top 10 worldwide-for its fifth edition "Guardians vs Conquerors 2021-2022", integrating him into the blue squad, designated "Conquerors". As Riviera Nayarit's Ambassador, Stalla has participated in important national and international competitions in which he has won several awards and recognitions, among these, National SUP Surfing Champion (title he has won eight times). He is also an expert in Prone Racing, SUP Racing and was twice winner of World SUP Racing. In 2012 the Mexican Surfing Federation named him Surfer of the Year.

Passion for surfing It is worth mentioning his participation within the Mexican Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Team in the ISA (International Surfing Association) Fiji 2016 World SUP & Paddleboard Championship, as well as in the 2015 World Stand Up Paddle held in Sayulita, which had the support and sponsorship of the Riviera Nayarit OVC. "We are proud to be part of the extraordinary trajectory of Fernando Stalla, our SUP ambassador, a pioneer in this sport in the country and in our tourist destination. We wish him all the success in the world in this new challenge," commented Marc Murphy, general director of the OVC Riviera Nayarit. Stalla will bring his passion for surfing to Exatlón México and will be a great way for new generations to learn more about the sport, representing Sayulita and the Sayulita Surf Club, of which he is a founding member.