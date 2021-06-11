Grand Finale of Mexilog Fest 2021 Riviera Nayarit

The best surfers in the world will seek to conquer the waves at the Classic Surfing and Lifestyle Festival, which will take place on Saturday, June 12 at Punta del Burro beach.

After four days of waves, music, art, good vibes and a lot of classic surfing, the MexiLog Fest 2021 Riviera Nayarit concludes, whose grand finale will be on Saturday, June 12 at Punta del Burro beach, with the participation of 16 of the best longboarders in the world.

Israel Preciado, founder of the MXLF said that the 2021 edition is particularly special, since after some years of absence the festival returned to this region with a good attendance in the competitions held both in Punta de Mita and Sayulita.

This year several of the best in the world were invited, such as Kevin Skavarna, Noah Shimabukuru, Brendan White, Mike Lay, Kai Takayama, Kai Stewart and Augusto Olinto and among the representatives from Latin America are Gabriel do Nascimento (BRA), Carlos Bahia (BRA), Augusto Olinto (BRA), Caio Texeira (BRA), Felipe Hernández (BRA), Isidro Rodriguez (MEX), Mauricio Nuñez (MEX), Tzahui Poo (MEX), Jonathan Meléndrez (MEX), Miguel Sinclair (MEX), Emanuel Pera (MEX), Tamil Martino (PER), Nacho Pignataro (URU), Julián Schweizer (URU), Inés Beisso (URU), Mafer Reyes (PER), Chloe Calmon (BRA).

Information:

The MexiLog Fest 2021 Riviera Nayarit finals will be Saturday, June 12, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Punta del Burro beach. Sixteen semi-finalists will compete in the grand finale, but only eight of them, four men and four women, will receive 12,000 pesos each. The awards ceremony and celebration will take place in Sayulita at El Lugar beach, in front of El Punto, at 8:00 p.m.

