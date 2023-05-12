Professionals Compete In "Festival Del Viento 2023"



Announcing the successful "Festival del Viento 2023", which will take place in Bucerias from May 11 to 14, in its 12th edition,

More than 300 athletes from all over the world will compete in different categories on the beaches of Bucerias, known as the capital of wind and this is because it has exceptional weather conditions, with strong and constant air currents, as well as long waves and a 540-meter beach, making it the perfect setting for high-level competitions.

During the event, the International Kiteboarding Championship will be held, and there will be six competitions in different kitesurfing modalities, such as Downwind, long distance; Big Airfoil and Twintip, Slalom. Freestyle Pro and Freestyle Old School, in addition to the competitions, there will be many activities that will be part of the event.

Attendees will be able to meet and mingle with the best kiters in the world, and enjoy parties with live music and see the acrobatics of kiteboarding up close.

The event is organized by the Mexican Kiteboarding Association and the Mexican Kitesurfing Association.

Some 300 competitors are expected to attend. The most anticipated competitions are the freestyle, the highest jump, and other more technical ones, the bigair, and above all the danwing, a race in which all the competitors enter and the first one to reach Bucerías at the event site, which is located at a distance of approximately 7 kilometers, with an approximate time of 10 minutes, wins.

The winners will receive trophies or medals, and equipment prizes, such as harnesses, another part will be raffled among all the competitors. The best competitors will compete in the international events, as a selection for the international grand final.

The best Mexican, Central American champion, gold medalist, will be present in the competition, he will compete in the Pan American Games and is fighting for a pass to the Olympics.