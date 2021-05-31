Sailboat Race Kicks Off in Banderas Bay

Yesterday afternoon hundreds of foreigners from different parts of the world such as Argentina, Chile, Bahamas, USA, England, Uruguay, Mexico, Virgin Islands, among others, gathered at the amphitheater of the Paradise Village Hotel in Nuevo Vallarta; to witness the inauguration of the North American Optimist Championship, which took place this past Sunday where the Eighth Military Zone was in charge of inaugurating such an important regatta championship. At its entrance the Navy's war band performed the opening ceremony and started with the Mexican national anthem in the presence of the organizers and the public present. To continue with the presentation of the teams that will represent each country in these competitions that will define the next winners of the Championship in the bay.

These competitions will be presented in Banderas Bay during this week until Friday, June 5th for the closing and awarding of the long awaited event, where the winners of this exciting regatta will be announced. This morning at 12 noon the competitions began between more than 150 sailboats from 15 countries and more than 150 international sailors, who will face each other in the ocean waters to compete for the first place. It is good to remember that the best and fastest sailors in the world will be playing. It should be noted that this is an international championship of the highest level, where the future Olympic champions will surely emerge. Linda Green, co-president of the event, was present at the inauguration. In addition to the organizers representatives of the Mexican Sailing Federation (FMV) and the International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA) among other special guests.