Vallarta Hosts "The Swim Store" Open Water Cup 2021

Last weekend, Puerto Vallarta hosted "The Swim Store" Open Water Cup 2021, a qualifying event for the CONADE 2022 National Games, in which 280 swimmers from all over the Republic participated at the Malecon beach, an event organized by the Jalisco Swimming Association, with the support of the Municipal Sports Council (COMUDE). Representing Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, Councilwoman Sara Mosqueda Torres welcomed the competitors and thanked them for their presence, emphasizing that this type of important sporting event brings a lot to the municipality. "It positions us as a tourist-sports destination that generates significant economic revenue, and places us in the eyes of Mexico and the world. Part of what makes this competition so valuable is that we can see women and men of all ages, in an open water swimming event classified as a long-distance event, and whose competitive level is extremely high," he said. He added that the municipal administration headed by Prof. Michel, is pleased to be part of this sporting event that is selective for the National Championship to be held next year.

"Especially after a time when everything stopped because of the pandemic, fortunately today we have the opportunity to be here, without forgetting that we must continue to take care of ourselves and respect all health measures". He was accompanied by Ismael Meneses Ruedas, president of the Jalisco Swimming Association; Fernando Ortega Ramos, general director of CODE Jalisco; Ignacio Curiel Madero, director of COMUDE; Ernesto de la Mora, director of The Swim Store, and Lorenzo Lopez Molina, coordinator of the competition. The trials in the different categories of both categories started at 8:00 a.m. to run a 1,250-meter triangle-shaped circuit, from under 10 years old to masters. The official categories for the selective were 14-15 years, 16-17 and 18-19, in distances of 5, 7.5 and 10 kilometers. The first places received medals. The competition was supervised by judges from the Mexican Swimming Federation and municipal authorities provided logistical and security support.