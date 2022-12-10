Vallarta Yacht Club Junior Sailors Compete In Copa Aarón Sáenz 2022



Bart Goodell takes this opportunity to inform that the Aarón Sáenz Cup will take place from December 9th to 11th. . Seven junior sailors from the Vallarta Yacht Club have traveled to Acapulco to compete. Three of them will try to qualify there for the ILCA 6 2023 Junior World Cup. The other four will try to qualify for the South American Optimist Championship 2023.

Vallarta Yacht Club Head Coach Keyla Hérnandez is providing support for the following competitors from the club team:

Lucas Jack Uribe, Sofía Trejo, Pedro Sánchez, Pedro Orozco, Mathías Uribe, Santiago Nicolás Palomera Quintana, Nicolás Rivera Mancheca.

The children who place well at this event will qualify to compete at Optimist South American Championship which will be held in Peru in 2023. The dates and venue for ILCA 6 Youth World Championship 2023 will be announced after the first of the year. Copa Aarón Sáenz is the qualifier for that event as well.

Competition will begin on Friday, December 9 at 12:30 pm. We wish good luck to the Vallarta Yacht Club Youth Racing Team!

These same athletes will compete again here in Banderas Bay February 22-26 at WesMex International Small Boat Regatta. WesMex is one of 2 signature events at Vallarta Yacht Club. We are expecting nearly 150 competitors from all over Mexico and the United States!