Holy Week In Puerto Vallarta.



Puerto Vallarta is showing a full house for this Easter Weekend. We can already see a tremendous amount of traffic in all the avenues of the city, as well as all the plazas full of friendly people to do their shopping.



Every year it is customary that Holy Week is the escape route for national tourists who come mainly from Guadalajara, although on this occasion we can see many people coming from the USA and Canada. According to the Ministry of Tourism, occupancy is at 100% capacity, so it will be normal to see all corners of the city with happy people eager to get to know Mexico and its culture.



After the year 2020 tourism fell due to the Pandemic, in 2021 it remained null, in 2022 it began to rise, this year is a year of celebration because the people of Vallarta were waiting for this great response that will help to lift the economy of the Port and to endorse the tremendous potential that the most beloved Port of the Mexicans possesses.



And this great work is due to the creative work of the Secretary of Tourism, to the investments of the businessmen who have bet on this tourist destination and above all to the patience, dedication and great service capacity of the inhabitants of Puerto Vallarta.



Among the classic activities for tourists is walking along the city's boardwalk, which is undoubtedly an attraction for tourists who enjoy unforgettable photos, food, excellent pictures of the beautiful sunset, wonderful sculptures for family photos and a great variety of restaurants, bars and nightclubs to have fun.



In addition, there are also the arches of the malecon where various artistic and cultural performances are presented, ranging from clowns and mimes, to concerts and dance events, not forgetting the danzón for seniors.