The Road To A Magical Town

Sayulita, Nayarit Mexico- A place where there is no care in the world. People walking by each other are smiling and greeting one another. The atmosphere is always on Vacay Mode.

Before entering this well known place here in Mexico you have to pass through forest-like roads. As you are on the roads there are little stops that sell coconuts, juices, fruits, and much much more! Many of these little eye catching spots are all hidden within the side of the road. You will also encounter some goats, cows, horses, and many more different types of animals. Which, here in Mexico is very much normal and will be seen numerous times.

The closest airport to this magical place is the Puerto Vallarta Airport, only 49 minutes away from this magical hidden town. The little town known as the Sayulita Pueblo Mágico or the Sayulita Magic Town. They welcome anyone with open arms. Every part you walk through is a different vibe and aesthetic. The way people dress in this town varies widley. Some walk around in colorful clothing, beach attire, and even surfing like clothing.

Many of the shops you pass by are clothing stores, local stores, and even some surfing shops where they offer lessons on the beach. If you do not plan on walking too much there are Golf carts you can rent out for 24 hours and ride around them all through the little town. All of these little perks are just some of the many others there are here to explore.

The people here also seem so carefree of the world. As you walk though you will see so many people with so much talent.The locals you see here are playing music with their instruments. But, many of these so-called locals are also from different places of the world like Cuba. So you really can envision how diverse this little town really is.

If you are looking for a place where you can walk through and plan on eating on an outside-like patio theme this may be the right place for you. There are many little cafes within the colorful buildings that offer patio seating, and live performances from many locals as well. With the colorful buildings being attached to one another it makes it look very much like a Pueblo city. So, if you are looking for a place where you can explore the bright life with colorful buildings, happy people, and great vibes. Sayulita, Nayarit Mexico May just be the place for you!